WATERVILLE — The Waterville Police Department will be holding their second annual Operation Hope benefit concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Elks Lodge on Industrial Road.

Proceeds from the event, Musicians for Hope, will help fund the department’s heroin and opiate prevention effort, which aims to help those addicted to opioids and get them into treatment.

In addition to live music from local musicians, raffle and 50/50 tickets will be available for purchase. There will also be a cash bar.

Tickets for admission cost $10 and can be purchased during normal business hours at Waterville Police Department, 10 Colby St.

The concert will run until 9 p.m.

