LOS ANGELES — UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen announced on Twitter that he will skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

About 25 minutes later, Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold also announced he will give up his final two years of collegiate eligibility for the NFL.

Both quarterbacks are expected to be high draft choices.

After arriving as the top quarterback recruit in the nation, Rosen was the Bruins’ starter for the past three seasons, playing in 30 games while missing half of his sophomore year with injuries.

He passed for 9,301 yards with 59 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, showing off the tantalizing talent that never translated into a Pac-12 title.

Darnold, whose Trojans beat Rosen’s Bruins 28-23 on Nov. 18 in their only collegiate game against each other, redshirted the 2015 season, and Rosen was injured for the crosstown showdown in 2016.

Darnold won nine consecutive games as a starter last season, including a 52-49 Rose Bowl victory over Penn State with a record 453-yard, five-touchdown performance.

CARM COZZA, who coached Yale to 10 Ivy League football titles over 32 years as well as the famed 29-29 tie with Harvard in 1968, died at age 87.

Cozza coached the Bulldogs from 1965 to 1996 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002. He retired as the winningest coach in Ivy League history, with a career record of 179-119-5, including an undefeated 1968 season that ended in a famous 29-29 tie with Harvard.

Harvard scored 16 points in the final minute for the tie. The headline in the Harvard Crimson student newspaper read, “Harvard Beats Yale, 29-29.” Cozza called the outcome “devastating” – the “worst loss of my life, even though it was a tie.”

MIKE ELKO, the Notre Dame defensive coordinator, is leaving for Texas A&M, where he will lead Coach Jimbo Fisher’s defense.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

GRAMBLING STATE: Shak-yla Hill recorded the fourth quadruple-double in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history as Grambling State beat Alabama State, 93-71.

Hill had 15 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals.

The previous quadruple-double was by Sonja Tate of Arkansas State against Mississippi Valley State on Jan. 27, 1993. Tate had 29 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals.

