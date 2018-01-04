AUGUSTA — The Maine Arts Commission’s new grant funding cycle for fiscal year 2019 opened Tuesday, Jan. 2. Applications and grant guidelines will open on the commission’s Grants Management System at MaineArts.com.

The application deadline for specific grants programs are as follows: Organizational and Arts Learning Grants, March 1; Individual Artist Grants, March 8; and Maine Arts Fellowships & Traditional Arts Apprenticeships, June 14.

For more information about the arts commission, visit MaineArts.com.

