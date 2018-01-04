Police, firefighters and emergency workers responded to a series of weather-related motor vehicle accidents across the central Maine region Thursday as a powerful storm blanketed the region with snowfall that could add up to a foot or more by the evening.

In Augusta, Northern Avenue was closed between Monroe and Jefferson streets Thursday morning as emergency responders worked to untangle an motor vehicle accident in which one of two vehicles involved slid into the city’s Engine 1 fire-rescue truck.

And a crash on Town Farm Road near West River Road in Sidney brought utility lines down across a vehicle, trapping the driver inside for about an hour until Central Maine Power Co. crews could cut the power.

The National Weather Service in Gray issued a blizzard warning for central Maine that was in effect until 4 a.m. Friday, saying that a “powerful coastal storm continues to rapidly intensify and move northeast.”

It warned of dangerous travel conditions, gusting winds up to 50 mph and localized snow accumulations that could reach 13 inches.

A hazardous weather outlook, put out mid morning Thursday, forecasts “brutally cold air” returning Friday.

At the Augusta Community Warming Center at 9 Pleasant St., some 15 people took shelter Thursday morning.

“People are coming in passing on the message that it’s chilly outside and the snow is coming down,” said Santa Havener, progam and operations manager for Bridging the Gap, which runs the center.

Havener said she anticipated about 30 people would be in before the shelter closed its doors at 4 p.m. The shelter is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. every day until March 31.

Because of all the advance warnings about the blizzard, cancellations were announced early, keeping roads mostly clear for those emergency vehicles, plow trucks, and people who needed to go out. But a number of crash reports came in to area police agencies throughout Thursday morning.

In the crash on Town Farm Road, State Police Cpl. Diane Vance said Lynn Jandreau of Sidney complained of pain, but was not taken to a hospital.

Vance said Jandreau’s 2004 Chevrolet Suburban was apparently traveling too fast for conditions when it slid off the road, striking the utility pole and the wire. The call came in at 9:40 a.m., and Sidney firefighters assisted at the scene.

Vance said she anticipated responding to more storm-related crashes as the storm intensified.

“It’s just a matter of time before it gets worse,” she said.

Meanwhile, State, municipal and private plow trucks hit the roads early Thursday.

“There will be at the height of the storm 350 (state) plow trucks out,” said Ted Talbot, spokesman for the Maine Department of Transportation. “It’s all hands-on for this storm. We were prepared for this storm in late October. That’s when we got all our gear ready and transferred from summer mode to winter.”

He urged people to stay off the road or, if they have to go out, to restrict their travel. “All of that helps us to do what we need to do with less traffic,” he said. “The big challenge will be the blowing and drifting that causes problems with visibility. There are very dangerous conditions as we head through today.”

He also noted that the snow will be pushed off the roads as far as possible in anticipation of the deep freeze expected to follow.

And he reiterated a notice from the governor’s office urging property owners to clear a path so oil delivery personnel can get to the fill pipes.

“Further interruption of oil delivery not good thing going into a deep freeze,” Talbot said.

Speed limits on the length of the Maine Turnpike were reduced to 45 mph by 8 a.m. Thursday.

Augusta Public Works Director Lesley Jones said the city’s plows had been on the road since 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

“All our plows are out and covered all our 21 runs,” she said late Thursday morning. The city has about 25 pieces of equipment for plowing.

“We have a relief crew coming in at 2 and will send morning crew home for some rest back. They’ll be back about 2 a.m. to clean everything up.”

Jones said the public works department can draw on some 46 people we can draw on for various functions, including personnel in other departments with commercial driver’s licenses.

She said Augusta Animal Control Officer Francois Roodman and IT personnel Mike Schriver and Corey Beaulieu will be among the relief plow drivers and employees in the Parks and Recreation Department help with the sidewalk plowing.

“We will try and clear all the snow as quickly as we can and treat everything in hopes of getting as much bare pavement as we can before it gets too cold.”

She said she anticipated business as usual on Friday but added that things could change if the storm dumps closer to 2 feet of snow on the city.

In Winslow, workers from the Kennebec Water District were busy fixing up a main break caused by the cold on Poulin Street. Jeff LaCasse, the district’s general manager, said the fix was relatively easy and the crew was able to shut off the main, dig the leak site, install a new stainless steel repair clamp on the break in the pipe, and were backfilling the excavation.

LaCasse added that many of the calls for repairs the district received in the past week were related to the low temperature and pipes freezing. He said they had to replace several frozen water meters and customers were asked to apply heat to the pipes in order to thaw them.

Kennebec County Administrator Robert Devlin said offices were closing there by noon Thursday.

The Capital Judicial Center was closed Thursday, and some 200 people called in for jury duty were notified to report at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

At City Hall in Augusta, offices closed at 11 a.m. Thursday and the Council’s evening business meeting was also canceled.

This story will be updated.

Staff writer Emily Higginbotham contributed to this report.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.