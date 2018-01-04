The Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club will host its Snodeo 2018 Jan. 18-20. Events start with the Chili Chowder Cook-off at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at The Gingerbread House in Oquossoc. The RLSC Casino Night will follow at 7 p.m. at Bald Mountain Camps, also in Oquossoc.
Friday will start with registration for the Rock Maple Racing Cross Country Race and the Tame the Track Tour Snowmobile Races at 6:30 p.m. at Steven Bean Municipal Airport. Registration is available online at rockmapleracing.com and tamethetracktour.com.
The annual live auction, featuring Larry Koob, is scheduled for 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Snodeo Headquarters Moose Alley. All proceeds from the auction will be used for grooming operations for the RLSC.
Saturday will feature manufacturer demonstrations at participating dealers. Harrison Family Riders will host the Radars Runs on Haley Pond. Sign up will begin at 8 a.m. at the pond.
For more information, visit rangeleysnowmobile.com or email Missy Wakefield at [email protected] or Jonny Wakefield of the RLSC Race Committee at [email protected].