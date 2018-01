This is the time of year for giving. Let us not forget the hard workers who brave the elements while doing a very physical and demanding job. The fine folks that work for public works and pick up our waste from the roadside wrestle with our garbage cans and bags in every kind of weather imaginable. Let’s not forget to reward them for their hard work.

Duke Dulac

Augusta

