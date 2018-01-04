OMAHA, Neb. — Billionaire Warren Buffett has given away roughly $43 million of Berkshire Hathaway stock since last summer with the majority of that – $30 million – going to one unnamed charity.

The gifts of Class B Berkshire stock were disclosed in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission this week. These relatively smaller gifts are part of Buffett’s overall plan to give away his nearly $85 billion fortune over time.

The eight gifts disclosed this week were made between last July and this week. Most of the gifts went to unnamed charities, but one gift of 100 Class B shares went to an individual.

Buffett plans to eventually give most of his Berkshire stock to five foundations with the biggest share going to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

