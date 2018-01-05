Portland-based ReVision Energy has completed a 1.5-megawatt solar panel installation at Brunswick Landing in Brunswick.

Owned by Diversified Communications of Portland, the solar array will provide about 13 percent of the Brunswick business park’s annual electric load, according to a news release. The on-site renewable energy will eliminate over 2 million pounds of carbon dioxide emissions annually, it said.

ReVision installed over 4,500 photovoltaic panels, its largest solar installation to date in Maine, the release said. The project was made possible through a power purchase agreement under which the system is owned and operated by a third-party owner, Diversified, which will sell the electricity to Brunswick Landing for up to 25 years, though Brunswick Landing has the option to purchase the system outright after six years.

Diversified Corporate Vice President Oakley Dyer said the solar project is a first for the company, which specializes in event planning and publishing. However, Diversified did make a similar investment in a wind energy project in Vinalhaven about a decade ago.

Dyer said the company is always looking for ways to diversify the business, and that it is interested in supporting renewable energy projects in Maine.

A ribbon-cutting event for the solar array, which is already online, will be hosted at 9 a.m. Tuesday by Diversified and the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority at 15 Terminal Road, 2nd Floor, in Brunswick. The event is open to the public and will include an optional tour of the project site.

