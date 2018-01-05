Nokomis showed that it is a team to be reckoned with in Class A by winning the 24-team Noble Tournament. The Warriors (170.5) outlasted runner-up Skowhegan (162.5) in the two-day event. Cony was third with 135 points.

Josh Brown (120), Quinton Richards (152) and David Wilson (160) each turned in championship performances. James Boyd (220) placed second.

“We have some very experienced wrestlers and some first-year wrestlers,” Nokomis coach Scott Preble said. “The experienced wrestlers did what was expected and we got some wins out of the first-year wrestlers, which is what was needed.”

Also adding to the point total was third-place finisher Alex Glidden (195) and fifth-place finishers Caleb Carrel (113) and Tyler Preble (126).

On Saturday, Nokomis hosts the Warrior Clash, which brings together 15 teams, including Skowhegan, Wells and highly-regarded Oxford Hills. The Vikings took home the team trophy at the MCI Winter Classic.

“I think any one of those teams have a chance to win,” Preble said. “It may come down to whose team’s core athletes do their part for their team.”

Wrestling action is expected to begin at approximately 10 a.m.

• • •

Erskine turned in a solid team performance at the recent MCI Winter Classic. The Eagles finished second behind Oxford Hills in the 15-team field.

Jake Peavey (285) was the team’s sole individual champion. He won a stacked heavyweight class which featured two state champions and two state runners-up from last season. Peavey, second in Class B last season, entered the day as the second seed and met Cheverus’ defending Class A champion Zeb Leavitt in the semifinals.

“Jake went out and wrestled aggressively and got Zeb off balance,” said Erskine coach Patrick Vigue. “He locked him up and threw him straight to his back.”

Peavey secured the pin 53 seconds into the first period.

“We knew going in that I was going to have to be aggressive and push the pace to win,” said Peavey. “I happened to get into a position where I could capitalize and I did.”

Defending Class B champion David Gross of Bucksport, who beat Peavey in the state finals last season, won his semifinals match to advance to the finals.

However, a rematch failed to materialize when Gross forfeited prior to the championship match.

Michael Sprague (132), Brock Glidden (152) and Justin Browne (182) each placed second for Erskine.

Jake Emond placed third at 106 pounds. Emond dropped his opening match against Medomak Valley’s Josh MacDougal, but wrestled back to the consolation finals and avenged the earlier loss to MacDougal by pinning the Panther grappler to take home the bronze medal.

“I was happy with second,” Vigue said. “I knew we couldn’t catch Oxford Hills, they are a really solid team. I was thinking top four going in, so second was nice.”

• • •

Mount View will bring a strong trio of middleweight wrestlers to the Nokomis tournament. Mark Ward (138), Zach Ward (145) and Jason Barnard (152) have turned in strong seasons for the Mustangs.

Sophomore Mark Ward remains undefeated at 14-0. Ward won the recent MCI tournament for the second year in a row, this time beating Oceanside’s Alex Fogarty — a former state champion — 22-9 in the finals.

Ward’s freshman brother, Zach, has had an impressive impact on the team, sporting a 17-4 record. Having the two brothers in the practice room creates an interesting dynamic, Mustangs coach Hamilton Richards said.

“They get along most of … some of the time,” said Richards with a smile. “There’s certainly some rivalry, no question. Mark goes after him with everything he’s got.”

Richards said the two have some differences in style but a lot of similarities as well.

“Zach is more unorthodox than Mark,” said Richards. “But, like Mark, he’s fast and flexible, which means you better have the move right when you hit it or he’s going to own you. He’s a good wrestling partner because you never quite know what to expect from him and he’s physically strong too, so he’s hard to muscle around.”

Senior captain Barnard has compiled a 17-3 record, wrestling most of the season at 160. He will drop down to 152 for the Nokomis Tournament.

“He’s got some talent, no question,” said Richards. “He’s just having a bit of trouble putting it all together against really tough wrestlers, but I think we can work those kinks out in the next few weeks. If we can get him on his game, he should start to solidly contend for top three finishes in tournaments.”

Richards is appreciative of Barnard’s leadership qualities.

“Jason is one of the best team captains we have had,” Richards said. “He works hard, leads by example and really cares about his teammates. As a leader, he’s done nothing but impress me.”

