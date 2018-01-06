IN ANSON, Friday at 11:16 a.m., a scam was reported on Main Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 12:26 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

12:32 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported at Townsend Street and Townsend Road.

12:40 p.m., lost property was reported on Western Avenue.

2:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Chestnut Street.

3:47 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

4:48 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Memorial Circle.

5:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

7:44 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

7:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sixth Avenue.

9:36 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Chapel Street.

10:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:57 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Cushnoc Circle.

11:07 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Gage Street.

Saturday at 3:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

4:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 10:05 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Pine Valley Drive.

11:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Moores Mill Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 7:55 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Access Road.

IN DETROIT, Friday at 10:29 a.m., harassment was reported on River Road.

IN EUSTIS, Friday at 5:52 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Arnold Trail.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 6:16 a.m., an assault was reported on Norridgewock Road.

4 p.m., harassment was reported on Burke Court.

Saturday at 12:23 a.m., an automobile theft was reported on Cardinal Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 6:14 a.m., a road hazard was reported near Farmington Falls Road and Main Street.

4:42 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported near Fairbanks and New Vineyard roads.

IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Friday at 5:06 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Foster Hill Road.

IN JAY, Friday at 7:33 p.m., a road hazard was reported near Franklin and Claybrook roads.

Saturday at 5:48 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Church Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 8:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Mile Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 10:16 a.m., trespassing was reported on Aj Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 5:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

Saturday at 5:05 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported at The Cascades on Powell Avenue.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 8:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

10:20 p.m., a theft was reported on Oxbow Road.

Saturday at 1:37 a.m., an assault was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 10:09 a.m., a chimney fire was reported on Stratton Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 5 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Todds Corner Road.

3:41 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Mountain Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 8:17 a.m., an assault was reported on Lawton Street.

2:12 p.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Road.

3:53 p.m., loud noise was reported on Water Street.

5:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

6:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.

11:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN STRONG, Friday at 8:57 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Farmington Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:53 a.m., a caller from Water Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

9:43 a.m., a caller from Water Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

11:06 a.m., harassment was reported at Camden National Bank on Main Street.

11:45 a.m., a caller from Water Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

3:52 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at Thayer Center for Health on North Street.

4:10 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:26 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Drummond Avenue.

6:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Joka’s Discount Store on Front Street. A man was arrested on three warrants and charged with assault, according to the report.

6:12 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Violette Avenue.

6:16 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at the Hannaford supermarket at JFK Plaza on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:03 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported at Fireside Inn & Suites on Main Street.

11:01 p.m., an assault was reported at You Know Whose Pub on The Concourse.

IN WILTON, Friday at 1:21 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Main Street.

1:21 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Church Street.

7:58 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 10:14 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Augusta Road.

2:55 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Monument Street.

2:58 p.m., a theft was reported at McDonald’s restaurant on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday 5:54 p.m., Wyatt Daril Winslow, 40, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and loud and unreasonable noise.

Saturday at 2:20 a.m., Tory T. Keith Jr., 28, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with assault, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and obstructing the report of a crime.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 4:56 p.m., Braden Gamage, 22, of Knox County, was arrested and charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and loaded firearm in vehicle.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 5:46 a.m., Timothy Arneze Baker, 23, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with violating condition of release, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and operating a vehicle without a license.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 5:15 p.m., Cody A. Gould, 21, of Hartland, was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Friday at 10:32 p.m., Kristina M. Buswell, 22, of Madison, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.

Saturday at 3:03 a.m., Justin Brandon Howard, 30, of Fairfield, was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized use of property and violating condition of release.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 4:10 p.m., Joshua Steven Laury, 32, of Benton, was arrested on a warrant.

