NEW YORK — Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of Dick Van Dyke who struggled for decades to achieve his own stardom before clicking as the dim-witted sidekick in television’s “Coach,” died Friday in Arkansas, according to his manager. He was 86.

John Castonia said Van Dyke died at his ranch in Hot Spring County. His wife, Shirley Ann Jones, was by his side. No cause was immediately known.

Jerry Van Dyke, shown at a party in Los Angeles in 1992, died Friday at his ranch in Arkansas at age 86. Associated Press/Chris Martinez, File Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Van Dyke had an affable, goofy appeal, but he spent much of his career toiling in failed sitcoms and in the shadow of his older brother, even playing the star’s brother in “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

Until “Coach” came along in 1989, Van Dyke was best known to critics as the guy who had starred in one of television’s more improbable sitcoms, 1965’s “My Mother the Car.” Its premise: A small-town lawyer talks to his deceased mother (voiced by actress Ann Sothern), who speaks from the radio of an antique automobile.

In “Coach,” he finally made it, playing assistant coach Luther Van Dam, comic foil to Craig T. Nelson’s coach Hayden Fox. The two headed up a hapless Minnesota college football team, its follies aired from 1989 to 1997, and Van Dyke was nominated four times for an Emmy.

“I never knew what success was like, or having a hit series, or even doing something GOOD,” Van Dyke said. “Finally I got a job that I enjoy doing, that’s not hard to do – and I get paid a lot of money.”

Nelson, his co-star on the show, paid homage to his former onscreen partner Saturday: “I am incredibly sad to hear of Jerry’s passing. He was such a brilliant comedian and we had a great time working together on ‘Coach.’ It is just devastating news.”

Over the years, Van Dyke made guest appearances on numerous programs, among them “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” whose star had played his sister-in-law on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

His decision to take the “Car” role was one of two disastrous career moves in the mid-1960s. He also passed on a chance to play the title role on “Gilligan’s Island” and to replace the departing Don Knotts as the deputy on “The Andy Griffith Show.”

“My Mother the Car” lasted one season. (A New York Times critic cracked, “last night’s premiere made a strong case for not fastening your seat belts.”)

Van Dyke said in 1990 that his brother told him “My Mother the Car” sounded good. (At the time, a show about a talking horse – “Mister Ed” – and other fantasy sitcoms were doing well.)

“I never asked him for advice after that,” Jerry Van Dyke said.

He was born in Danville, Illinois, in 1931, six years after his brother. He said he knew from childhood that he wanted to be a comedian, and grew up listening to the radio shows of Bob Hope, Red Skelton and others. By age 8 he had earned a reputation as class clown.

He had his first brush with acting in a guest role on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” as Rob Petrie’s banjo-playing brother. “I came away thinking, ‘TV is a piece of cake; I want more of this,”‘ he said.

He is survived by his wife, two children from his previous marriage to Carol Johnson – Jerri and Ronald – and his brother.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.