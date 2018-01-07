alive with carolers
A couple of days before Christmas, a group of children, teenagers and parents trudged across my snow-covered lawn to our front door.
They announced that they would like to sing a few songs to us. We stood in amazement as they boisterously launched into loud Christmas carols. We were thrilled and warmed by their efforts.
I had sent a letter to the editor three weeks before this happened. It expressed my thoughts about Christians losing their focus on what Christmas was all about. These visitors and their parents loudly proclaimed that the spirit was still alive in many of us.
I thank my neighborhood group, once again, for their visit — it surely made our Christmas season bright.
Richard LaPorte
Skowhegan