alive with carolers

A couple of days before Christmas, a group of children, teenagers and parents trudged across my snow-covered lawn to our front door.

They announced that they would like to sing a few songs to us. We stood in amazement as they boisterously launched into loud Christmas carols. We were thrilled and warmed by their efforts.

I had sent a letter to the editor three weeks before this happened. It expressed my thoughts about Christians losing their focus on what Christmas was all about. These visitors and their parents loudly proclaimed that the spirit was still alive in many of us.

I thank my neighborhood group, once again, for their visit — it surely made our Christmas season bright.

Richard LaPorte

Skowhegan

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.