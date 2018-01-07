FARMINGTON — Closed cases for Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2017, in Farmington District Court and Franklin County Superior Court.

Jebediah M. Beal, 29, of Avon, animal trespass June 17, 2016, in Avon; $200 fine.

Victoria S. Belisle, 28, of Auburn, operating under the influence May 3, 2017, in Jay; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Bobby Joe Bernard, 31, of Industry, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise July 22, 2017, in Industry; $500 fine.

Douglas Bixby, 57, of Norfolk, Massachusetts, operating ATV on public way July 21, 2017, in Phillips; $100 fine.

James K. Brawn III, 31, of Bath, failing to make oral or written accident report July 2, 2017, in Weld; $500 fine.

Feleisha M. Burgess, 22, of Mexico, operating vehicle without license July 9, 2017, in New Sharon; $150 fine.

Bruce A. Burns, 52, of Lexington, operating under the influence June 25, 2017, in Kingfield; $900 fine, 12-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension; violating condition of release June 25, 2017, in Kingfield; six-month jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation June 25, 2017, in Kingfield; $1,000 fine, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but nine months and one day suspended, two year probation; aggravated operating after revocation, attaching false plates, same date and town, dismissed.

Angela J. Burrill, 44, of Farmington, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Feb. 17, 2017, in Wilton; $400 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Nicole K. Caron, 24, of Norridgewock, operating under the influence Jan. 18, 2017, in Jay; $700 fine, seven-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspended.

Shane E. Cochran, 22, of Wilton, fishing without valid license May 21, 2017, in Wilton; $100 fine; violating of rule fish closed waters June 1, 2017, in Wilton; $100 fine.

Cody A. Damon, 18, of Madison, operating while license suspended or revoked July 3, 2017, in Farmington; $250 fine.

Thomas J. Davidowicz, 52, of Belfast, failure to register vehicle June 11, 2017, in Kingfield; $100 fine.

Ronald J. Davis II, 28, of Livermore Falls, violating condition of release June 23, 2017, in Wilton, dismissed.

Perez Rodolfo Deleon, 30, of Brandon, Florida, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit May 21, 2017, in Farmington, dismissed.

DK Excavation LLC, of Hebron, operating after registration suspended June 29, 2017, in New Vineyard; $100 fine.

Lacey J. Dougher, 29, of Livermore Falls, criminal mischief July 22, 2017, in Jay, dismissed.

Michael E. Downs, 36, of Rumford, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate June 18, 2017, in Farmington; $50 fine.

Christina Edmonds, 37, of Livermore, operating while license suspended or revoked July 10, 2017, in Jay; $250 fine; attaching false plates July 10, 2017, in Jay; $200 fine.

Peter M. Haynes, 30, of Anson, operating under the influence April 3, 2017, in New Vineyard; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; failing to stop for an officer, same date and town, dismissed.

Kaytlyn I. Hennessy, 18, of Wilton, operating vehicle without license July 14, 2017, in Chesterville; $200 fine.

Larry G. Houle, 64, of Jay, operating vehicle without license June 10, 2017, in Chesterville; $150 fine.

Kaleb Humiston, 19, of Jay, operating ATV on public way July 3, 2017, in Jay; $100 fine.

Francis M. Keggins, 71, of Wilton, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures June 23, 2017, in Wilton; 74-day jail sentence; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Donald L. Knight Jr., 51, of Jay, engaging in vehicle dealer business without license March 13, 2017, in Jay; $500 fine.

Deborah L. Knox, 42, of Portland, failure to register vehicle July 2, 2017, in Wilton; $100 fine.

Cole R. Libby, 23, of Liberty, failing to make oral or written accident report July 2, 2017, in Rangeley; $500 fine.

Albert Marston, 66, of Greene, domestic violence assault July 17, 2017, in Farmington, dismissed.

Richard W. Martin, 75, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, supervisor, parent, guardian/minor who violates fish provision June 20, 2017, no town listed; $100 fine.

David S. McMillan, 58, of Rangeley, motor vehicle speeding 30 mph over speed limit July 28, 2017, in Sandy River Plantation, dismissed.

Michael Anthony Melio, 55, of Waxhaw, North Carolina, operating/permit operation unregistered motorboat July 7, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Michael Michaud, 31, of Chesterville, operating while license suspended or revoked May 17, 2017, in Chesterville; $500 fine.

Susan L. Moors, 51, of Rumford, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate July 7, 2017, in Farmington; $250 fine.

William Harris Morton, 24, of San Diego, California, operating without safety equipment July 2, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Walter A. Nichols, 60, of Wilton, operating while license suspended or revoked July 4, 2017, in Farmington; $250 fine.

Michael Ogden, 29, of Poland, operating vehicle without license July 15, 2017, in Farmington; $150 fine.

Travis D. O’Neill, 28, of Eustis, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 1, 2017, in Rangeley; $250 fine, $800 restitution.

Jeremiah L. Pinkham, 24, of Chesterville, violating condition of release March 3, 2017, in Farmington; $300 fine.

Hope Purington, 39, of Farmington, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate June 7, 2017, in Farmington; $250 fine.

Nicholas W. Davis Richardson, 25, of Dixfield, fishing without valid license July 2, 2017, in Weld; $100 fine.

Mark E. Robinson, 48, of Norridgewock, operating while license suspended or revoked July 2, 2017, in Wilton; $250 fine.

Joseph Rogers, 36, of Anson, violating condition of release July 16, 2017, in New Vineyard; $200 fine.

Chrystal Rose, 36, of Wilton, operating unregistered ATV June 26, 2017, in Wilton; $200 fine.

Charles E. Sager III, 53, of North Monmouth, operating under the influence Feb. 26, 2017, in Dallas Plantation; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Sonya St. John, 30, of Strong, operating while license suspended or revoked July 25, 2017, in Farmington; $500 fine.

Nathan D. St. Laurent, 24, of Greene, failure to display ATV registration numbers July 8, 2017, in Carthage; $100 fine.

Kathyrene A. Searles, 43, of New Vineyard, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 15, 2016, in Farmington; two-year jail sentence all but 29 days suspended, two year probation, $29.26 restitution.

Allan Michael Stebbins, 35, of Vienna, operating ATV on land of another without permission June 19, 2017, in Dallas Plantation; $100 fine.

Michael A. Swist, 61, of Phillips, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit July 4, 2017, in Strong, dismissed.

Zachary Uhlman, 20, of Wilton, minor consuming liquor June 27, 2017, in Wilton; $200 fine.

Craig M. Waseleski, 54, of Rockland, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 29, 2016, in Avon; $500 fine.

Barry Webber, 52, of Chesterville, operating while license suspended or revoked July 12, 2017, in New Sharon; $500 fine.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.