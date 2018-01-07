BELGRADE – Lake frontage in Maine is always more desirable when it is part of a level lot. Here is a perfect example.

This property’s 205 feet on a quiet, sandy cove are complemented by 3.15 acres, most of them in the form of a sweet expanse of broad lawn that sweeps to the water’s edge. Some years ago, the owners set up a golf course (downsized, but nine-hole) to play on the grass.

Best of all, this is Great Pond, arguably the most desirable, and at 8,553 acres the largest, of the Belgrade Lakes. The region is renowned for its natural beauty, and for recreational attractions that include a world-class public golf course.

Just 1.5 miles from the village center, this property sits on a peninsula in a small, private association on the west side of the lake, and enjoys captivating sunsets throughout the seasons.

Built in 1986, the year-round, west-facing home is 2,520-square-feet-spacious, and has 11 rooms, almost all of which have large windows to maximize views of the splendid setting. A south-side, three-season covered porch, and a deep, lake-facing deck expand living space for much of the year. Full-view doors from the oak-floored living room, which features a lovely Vermont Castings gas stove on a brick-and-stone hearth, open out to the deck.

The home has three bedrooms, and two full baths. One is upstairs, and one is part of a first-floor suite that makes single-level living an option. The total of 11 rooms – with bonus rooms in the finished, walkout, daylight lower level, which is plumbed and ready for another bathroom – means that floor-plan flexibility is an advantage here. The two-vehicle garage is oversized (there’s room for kayaks, etc.) and direct-entry.

The home at 16 Abena Shores Drive, Belgrade, is listed for sale at $459,000 by Pam Armour of Hoang Realty in Augusta. Annual taxes are $6,384 (2016). For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Pam at 623-0623, 314-7445 or at [email protected].

Also, enjoy a Matterport tour at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eMhFKDXwYYD.

Photos by Remy Henry. The Central Maine Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

