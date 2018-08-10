Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were Sharron Hinckley and John Hackett, Janet Arey and Jenny Ferguson, Jean Bird and Paul Jones, and Ron Cote and Frank Shorey. Winners on Thursday were Tom Simmons and Les Buzzell, and Debbie Gardner and Paul Mitnik.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Anita Mathieu and Peggy Thompson, Barbara Terhune and Karen Torrey placed second, Diane Bishop and Jackie Chadbourne placed third, and Bob and Justine Anglund placed fourth.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge winners.

Game day bridge winner on Wednesday wasGerene Lachapelle, David Lathe placed second and Paul Betit placed third.

The winner on Thursday was Sally Foster, Second place: Bill Moore placed second and Joanna Burd placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Barbara Terhune, Pat Nutt and Dennis Perkins placed second, Wilma Pouliot and Carmen Landry placed third, Bob Poulin and Sylvia Poulin placed fourth, and Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed fifth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

