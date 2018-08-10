Camp Ray of Hope, a state-wide retreat for grieving families, is accepting registrations for the 2018 fall session which will be held Sept. 14-16 at Pine Tree Camp in Rome.

Anyone observing Camp Ray of Hope for the first time would never guess it’s a place for grieving families. They would see people of all ages participating in outdoor activities like boating and swimming, getting massages, eating treats around a campfire and attending activities like cooking class and archery. Most importantly the viewer would see lots of laughter, hugging and love. What brings everyone together is the common experience of the death of a significant person in their lives, according to a news release from Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area.

The c was first offered by Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area in 1995 and continues to be the only one of its kind in Maine, according to the release. The retreat provides support to families with depended children ages 3-18 years and young adults 18-25.

Families will be provided the opportunity to network with other people from throughout the state who also are in the midst of transition from loss by death. Most of the volunteers have experienced profound loss at one time or another and know how to embrace your pain effectively. They are not afraid to talk about their loss or to listen to the stories of others. Children and adults can participate with their peers in support groups and workshops that encourage healthy outlets and self care with trained support group facilitators, according to the release.

Pine Tree Camp’s 285-acre facility with a network of accessible nature trails and more than a mile of waterfront is located on North Pond. There is a welcome center, family cabins, wellness center, tree house, playground, recreation hall, athletic field and so more, according to the release.

The cost for the weekend is $60 per person, $120 for a family of two or $180 for a family of three or more. The fee includes lodging, meals and programs. If you choose not to spend the night the fee for the weekend is $40 per person, $70 for a family of two or $100 for a family of three or more. Individuals younger than 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Registration is required and scholarships are available.

To register, or for more information, call 873-3615, ext. 19, email [email protected], or visit hvwa.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: