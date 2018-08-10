WORCESTER, Mass. — Peter Emidy, of Winthrop, a junior majoring in electrical and computer engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense, hands-on research project in Worcester. The project was titled Development of a Mobile Website for the Worcester Art Museum.

At WPI, all undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology to address an important societal need or issue. About two-thirds of students complete a project at one of the university’s 40-plus off-campus project centers, which are located around the world. A signature element of the innovative undergraduate experience at WPI, the project-based curriculum offers students the opportunity to apply their scientific and technical knowledge to develop thoughtful solutions to real problems that affect the quality of people’s lives and make a difference before they graduate.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: