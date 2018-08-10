GARDINER — Landlords and property managers can benefit from scholarships for lead-safe training and certification that are now available. An EPA rule to protect children from lead exposure mandates that those who paint or conduct renovation and repair work on their own or other’s pre-1978 buildings and disrupt lead-based paint are required to become certified in lead-safe work practices.

A limited number of partial lead-safe training scholarships of $200 are available to landlords and property managers with properties built before 1978 in Augusta and Gardiner.

An upcoming course in Augusta is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15, with additional courses with different dates and locations available as well. For other trainings, visit maine.gov/dep.

The Lead Renovations, Repair and Painting training is a one-day course that includes information on the health effects of lead; lead-safe work practices; notification distribution to building occupants; and record keeping requirements. It also covers state and federal regulations that apply to renovation, repairs, and painting in pre-1978 buildings.

The upfront cost is $225-$300 for the one-day training and $300 for EPA lead-safe certification. A $200 scholarship check will be issued once training and certification are completed. EPA lead-safe certification is good for five years, and makes it possible for others to do work as long as someone who is lead-safe certified is on site.

For more information, contact Christine Canty Brooks, Lead Poisoning Prevention, Healthy Communities of the Capital Area, at 588-5342 or [email protected].

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: