EPPING, N.H. – A New Hampshire medical center has been evacuated as a precaution after ten staff members suddenly fell ill.

WMUR-TV reports the Epping Regional Health Center employees reported experiencing dizziness and tightness in their chest Thursday. The workers were taken to Exeter Hospital for treatment.

Firefighters initially thought carbon monoxide made the employees sick and evacuated the building. A carbon monoxide leak was later ruled out.

A hazmat team collected air samples from the facility. The building will be closed Friday and will reopen Monday.

The incident comes nearly a year after workers at Exeter Hospital were sickened from an unknown odor.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: