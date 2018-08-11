IN ANSON, Friday at 1:47 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on Parkwoods Drive.

IN ATHENS, Friday at 10:24 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Back Road.

12:20 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on Fox Hill Road.

IN AUGUSTA, on Friday at 7:05 a.m., a theft was investigated on Eight Rod Road.

9:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Page Street.

9:32 a.m., a missing-person case was investigated on Glenridge Drive.

10:12 a.m., a Green Street caller reported suspicious activity.

10:17 a.m., police checked the welfare of a Trueworthy Avenue resident.

10:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

11:48 a.m., a Weston Court caller reported fraud.

12:31 p.m., a Cony Road caller’s report of a missing person was investigated.

1:28 p.m., shoplifting was investigated by a Civic Center Drive business.

1:58 p.m., reported harassment was investigated on Water Street

2 p.m., police investigated reported suspicious activity on Glenridge Drive.

4:42 p.m., another complaint of harassment was reported on Water Street.

5:30 p.m., a Federal Street caller reported suspicious activity.

6:33 p.m., a Blair Road caller reported criminal mischief.

9:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Patterson Street caller.

10:41 p.m., a Murray Street caller reported suspicious activity.

11:58 p.m., police performed a pedestrian check on Winthrop Street.

On Saturday at 3:16 a.m., an Oak Street caller reported suspicious activity.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 5:16 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on Murray Street.

8:05 p.m., an arrest was made after a traffic accident on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 2:35 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on Somerset Avenue.

4:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Hinckley Road.

7:46 p.m., an assault was reported on Nelson Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 11:32 a.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Railroad Street.

3:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 3:39 p.m., a structure fire was investigated on Beckwith Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:09 a.m., a theft was investigated on Western Avenue.

8:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

8:56 p.m., gunshots were reported on Pirate Lane.

Saturday at 3:02 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Center Road.

8:20 a.m., a disturbance was investigated on Green Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 11:17 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Court Street.

8:41 p.m., a warrant arrest was made on Franklin Health Commons.

IN HARMONY, Friday at 9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Athens Road.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 8:22 a.m., a domestic disturbance was investigated on Elm Street.

IN JAY, Friday at 2:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

3:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belleview Drive.

3:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

Saturday at 8:47 a.m., vandalism was reported on Davis Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 5:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:16 a.m., a theft was investigated on Belgrade Road.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 1:59 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on St. Albans Road.

11:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 3:35 a.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Westbranch Court.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 2:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mingo Loop Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 12:10 p.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Canaan Road.

3:34 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Cedar Street.

4:17 p.m., a theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

4:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:07 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Oak Pond Road.

8:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Constitution Avenue.

9:14 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Fairgrounds Market Place.

11:03 p.m., an arrest was made after a disturbance on North Avenue.

11:53 p.m., threatening was investigated on North Avenue.

Saturday at 12:02 a.m., a disturbance was investigated on Madison Avenue.

12:19 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Winter Street.

5:44 a.m., suspicious activity was investigated on West Front Street.

8:28 a.m., a civil complaint was investigated on Back Road.

IN SMITHFIELD, Saturday at 8:20 a.m., a traffic accident was investigated on Village Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:31 a.m., a civil complaint was investigated on Summer Street.

10:52 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Poolers Park Way.

11:35 a.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

1:25 p.m., a theft was investigated on College Avenue.

2:55 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Sherwin Street.

4:26 p.m., an injury was reported at The Big Apple store on Elm Street.

6:49 p.m., a civil complaint was investigated on Boutelle Avenue.

7:38 p.m., a theft was reported at The Home Depot on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:44 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on Elmwood Avenue.

9:21 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Silver Street.

9:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.

9:51 p.m., a burglary was investigated on Chaplin Street.

11:24 p.m., a theft was investigated on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:25 p.m., a noise complaint was investigated on water Street.

11:39 p.m., a theft was investigated at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Prospect Street.

Saturday at 4:23 p.m., criminal mischief was investigated on Sherwin Street.

4:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 2:26 p.m., vandalism was reported on Knapp Street.

3:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 2.

Saturday at 1:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:02 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Hollingsworth Street.

10:38 a.m., criminal mischief was investigated on Bay Street.

8:56 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Helen Street.

10:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bassett Road.

10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Halifax Street.

Saturday at 5:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Robert Street.

IN WINTHROP, on Friday at 6:08 p.m., fraud was reported by a Mount Pisgah Road caller.

8:35 p.m., a juvenile problem was reported on High Street.

10:06 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported by Union Street caller.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Friday at 2:12 p.m., Alton Sutherland, 35, of Richmond, was arrested on a charge of theft after an incident on Western Avenue.

6:45 p.m., Ray Searles, 35, of Phillips, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a disturbance on Civic Center Drive.

On Saturday at 5:33 a.m., Christopher Snow, 28, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence during a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 8:22 p.m., Andrea E. Fleuriel, 47, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 2:20 a.m., Wesson G. Lussier Jr., 55, of Brimfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9 a.m., Holly R. Burnham, 37, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

3:18 p.m., Mark S. Bennoch, 56, of Chesterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

9:49 p.m., Walter A. Nichols, 60, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

11:48 p.m., Tasha Allen, 27, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 10:58 a.m., Jason A. Gilbert, 30, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

1:43 p.m., Tyler N. Tiernan, 30, of Madison, was arrested on charges of violating a condition of release and operating after suspension.

2:12 p.m., Terry Morey, 29, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines and fees.

5:24 p.m., John P. Richardson, 35, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing.

9:02 p.m., Donald P. Emery, 30, of Jackman, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:53 p.m., David W. Spaulding, 58, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of possession of a schedule Y drug and operating under the influence.

Saturday at 2:18 a.m., Noah R. Weeks, 34, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant for burglary.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:33 p.m., Samantha S. Beatham, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

11:40 p.m., Phillip H. Nadeau, 54, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 4:35 p.m., Christopher M. Carlow, 31, of Unity, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

IN WINTHROP, on Saturday at 12:50 a.m., Mary Waterman, 49, of New Gloucester, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence during a traffic stop on U.S. Route 202.

SUMMONS

IN CLINTON, Friday at 8:22 p.m., Peter Mackin, 54, of Clinton, was summoned on charges of possession of hypodermic apparatuses and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

