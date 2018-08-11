IN ANSON, Friday at 1:47 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on Parkwoods Drive.
IN ATHENS, Friday at 10:24 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Back Road.
12:20 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on Fox Hill Road.
IN AUGUSTA, on Friday at 7:05 a.m., a theft was investigated on Eight Rod Road.
9:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Page Street.
9:32 a.m., a missing-person case was investigated on Glenridge Drive.
10:12 a.m., a Green Street caller reported suspicious activity.
10:17 a.m., police checked the welfare of a Trueworthy Avenue resident.
10:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
11:48 a.m., a Weston Court caller reported fraud.
12:31 p.m., a Cony Road caller’s report of a missing person was investigated.
1:28 p.m., shoplifting was investigated by a Civic Center Drive business.
1:58 p.m., reported harassment was investigated on Water Street
2 p.m., police investigated reported suspicious activity on Glenridge Drive.
4:42 p.m., another complaint of harassment was reported on Water Street.
5:30 p.m., a Federal Street caller reported suspicious activity.
6:33 p.m., a Blair Road caller reported criminal mischief.
9:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Patterson Street caller.
10:41 p.m., a Murray Street caller reported suspicious activity.
11:58 p.m., police performed a pedestrian check on Winthrop Street.
On Saturday at 3:16 a.m., an Oak Street caller reported suspicious activity.
IN BINGHAM, Friday at 5:16 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on Murray Street.
8:05 p.m., an arrest was made after a traffic accident on Main Street.
IN CANAAN, Friday at 2:35 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on Somerset Avenue.
4:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Hinckley Road.
7:46 p.m., an assault was reported on Nelson Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 11:32 a.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Railroad Street.
3:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 3:39 p.m., a structure fire was investigated on Beckwith Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:09 a.m., a theft was investigated on Western Avenue.
8:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
8:56 p.m., gunshots were reported on Pirate Lane.
Saturday at 3:02 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Center Road.
8:20 a.m., a disturbance was investigated on Green Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 11:17 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Court Street.
8:41 p.m., a warrant arrest was made on Franklin Health Commons.
IN HARMONY, Friday at 9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Athens Road.
IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 8:22 a.m., a domestic disturbance was investigated on Elm Street.
IN JAY, Friday at 2:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
3:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belleview Drive.
3:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
Saturday at 8:47 a.m., vandalism was reported on Davis Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 5:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:16 a.m., a theft was investigated on Belgrade Road.
IN PALMYRA, Friday at 1:59 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on St. Albans Road.
11:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 3:35 a.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Westbranch Court.
IN RANGELEY, Friday at 2:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mingo Loop Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 12:10 p.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Canaan Road.
3:34 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Cedar Street.
4:17 p.m., a theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
4:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
7:07 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Oak Pond Road.
8:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Constitution Avenue.
9:14 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Fairgrounds Market Place.
11:03 p.m., an arrest was made after a disturbance on North Avenue.
11:53 p.m., threatening was investigated on North Avenue.
Saturday at 12:02 a.m., a disturbance was investigated on Madison Avenue.
12:19 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Winter Street.
5:44 a.m., suspicious activity was investigated on West Front Street.
8:28 a.m., a civil complaint was investigated on Back Road.
IN SMITHFIELD, Saturday at 8:20 a.m., a traffic accident was investigated on Village Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:31 a.m., a civil complaint was investigated on Summer Street.
10:52 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Poolers Park Way.
11:35 a.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.
1:25 p.m., a theft was investigated on College Avenue.
2:55 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
4 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Sherwin Street.
4:26 p.m., an injury was reported at The Big Apple store on Elm Street.
6:49 p.m., a civil complaint was investigated on Boutelle Avenue.
7:38 p.m., a theft was reported at The Home Depot on Waterville Commons Drive.
7:44 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on Elmwood Avenue.
9:21 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Silver Street.
9:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.
9:51 p.m., a burglary was investigated on Chaplin Street.
11:24 p.m., a theft was investigated on Waterville Commons Drive.
11:25 p.m., a noise complaint was investigated on water Street.
11:39 p.m., a theft was investigated at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.
11:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Prospect Street.
Saturday at 4:23 p.m., criminal mischief was investigated on Sherwin Street.
4:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN WILTON, Friday at 2:26 p.m., vandalism was reported on Knapp Street.
3:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 2.
Saturday at 1:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:02 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Hollingsworth Street.
10:38 a.m., criminal mischief was investigated on Bay Street.
8:56 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Helen Street.
10:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bassett Road.
10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Halifax Street.
Saturday at 5:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Robert Street.
IN WINTHROP, on Friday at 6:08 p.m., fraud was reported by a Mount Pisgah Road caller.
8:35 p.m., a juvenile problem was reported on High Street.
10:06 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported by Union Street caller.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, on Friday at 2:12 p.m., Alton Sutherland, 35, of Richmond, was arrested on a charge of theft after an incident on Western Avenue.
6:45 p.m., Ray Searles, 35, of Phillips, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a disturbance on Civic Center Drive.
On Saturday at 5:33 a.m., Christopher Snow, 28, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence during a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 8:22 p.m., Andrea E. Fleuriel, 47, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 2:20 a.m., Wesson G. Lussier Jr., 55, of Brimfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
9 a.m., Holly R. Burnham, 37, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
3:18 p.m., Mark S. Bennoch, 56, of Chesterville, was arrested on a probation hold.
9:49 p.m., Walter A. Nichols, 60, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
11:48 p.m., Tasha Allen, 27, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 10:58 a.m., Jason A. Gilbert, 30, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
1:43 p.m., Tyler N. Tiernan, 30, of Madison, was arrested on charges of violating a condition of release and operating after suspension.
2:12 p.m., Terry Morey, 29, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines and fees.
5:24 p.m., John P. Richardson, 35, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing.
9:02 p.m., Donald P. Emery, 30, of Jackman, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
11:53 p.m., David W. Spaulding, 58, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of possession of a schedule Y drug and operating under the influence.
Saturday at 2:18 a.m., Noah R. Weeks, 34, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:33 p.m., Samantha S. Beatham, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.
11:40 p.m., Phillip H. Nadeau, 54, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 4:35 p.m., Christopher M. Carlow, 31, of Unity, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
IN WINTHROP, on Saturday at 12:50 a.m., Mary Waterman, 49, of New Gloucester, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence during a traffic stop on U.S. Route 202.
SUMMONS
IN CLINTON, Friday at 8:22 p.m., Peter Mackin, 54, of Clinton, was summoned on charges of possession of hypodermic apparatuses and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
