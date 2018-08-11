The seventh annual Woodies in the Cove Car Show hosted by the Historical Society of Wells and Ogunquit was held Saturday on Route 1 in Wells. About 25 of the vintage cars were on display.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Brooks Koepka holds PGA Championship lead after three rounds
-
Nation & World
Sky is alive with Perseid meteor shower this weekend
-
Maine Crime
Laying down the law in Lewiston described as a frustrating ordeal
-
New England
New England governors, Canadian leaders will meet in Vermont
-
Nation & World
Rain pouring, Trump rages on Twitter and hangs with bikers