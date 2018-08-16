DAMARISCOTTA — Chefs from central and midcoast Maine will compete in the Sixth annual Celebrity Chef Challenge on Saturday, Sept. 8. This year’s event will be held with Spectrum Generations’ partner, the Central Lincoln County YMCA, at its newly renovated facility at 525 Main St.

The Celebrity Chef Challenge brings together culinary experts presenting them with the challenge of creating a dish following Meals on Wheels guidelines, which include a chosen protein, vegetable and starch. The challenge then requires following low-sodium levels, and each chef can add their own flair with herbs and other spices to the dishes they prepare, according to a news release from the Damariscotta center.

Funds raised from the event will support Spectrum Generations’ programs and services, such as Meals on Wheels, as well as CLC YMCA Community Programs. The Celebrity Chef Challenge helps raise funds that directly support our neighbors. Tickets cost $75 per person or $700 for a table of eight which includes a complimentary quarter-page program ad. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with cocktail hour, cash bar, passed hors d’oeuvres created by the chefs, and feature a silent auction.

For tickets or more information, contact Sarah Brown at Spectrum Generations at 620-1677 or [email protected] or visit spectrumgenerations.org/chef. Sponsorships available and auction items will be accepted until Aug. 31.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: