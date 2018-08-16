Rangers with the Maine Forest Service are asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons who dumped a huge load of trash on a wooded, gravel road in Fryeburg this week.

Forest rangers expressed frustration at the illegal dumping, posting a photograph of the mess on Clay Road on its Twitter feed and Facebook page.

Maine Forest Rangers are investigating the illegal dumping of trash on a gravel road in Fryeburg. Photo courtesy of Maine Forest Rangers

“No need of this in our beautiful state,” the forest rangers tweeted.

“Absolutely disgusting,” one commenter wrote on Facebook.

“That is so disgusting! What pigs!” another commenter wrote, while a third person said, “Catch them and make them perform community service for 2-3 months, cleaning up trash.”

Forest rangers said they have some strong leads in solving the case adding, “If you can help us close this case, call us, even anonymously, at 624-7076.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday evening.

