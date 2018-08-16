PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s highest court has ruled against a Republican who’s running for district attorney and feels an earlier suspension of his law license was unfair.

Seth Carey filed a wide-ranging complaint last year against judges, the Board of Overseers of the Bar, the Sun Journal and others following disciplinary proceedings that resulted in his two-year suspension in 2016.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday affirmed a lower court’s decision to dismiss the case.

Carey, who’s running for district attorney in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties, had his license suspended again and now faces disbarment after accusations that he sexually abused a woman. A judge granted the woman a protection order.

Carey and his lawyer did not immediately return calls and emails seeking comment about the ruling.

