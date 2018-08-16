JAY — A three-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon at routes 133 and 156 sent a Farmington teenager to the hospital with minor injuries, Sgt. Russell Adams said Thursday morning.

Norman Lewis Jr., 34, of Chesterville, was traveling west on Route 156 toward Wilton when he failed to stop at a stop sign, Adams said. Lewis’ car struck one driven by Adelle Foss, 17, of Farmington, which was heading south on Route 133 toward Livermore Falls, Adams said.

Foss’ car spun into the path of a pickup truck driven by Sean Moore, 24, of Jay, which was heading north on Route 133 toward Farmington, the officer said.

Foss suffered minor injuries and was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Adams said.

He said he wrote Lewis a summons charging failure to stop at a stop sign.

The Wilton Police Department and the Jay Fire Rescue Department assisted Adams at the scene of the accident, which was reported at 5:07 p.m.

The 2013 Hyundai driven by Lewis was damaged but driven away, Adams said.

Foss’ 2012 Toyota was a total loss, Adams said, and Moore’s Ford 2010 truck was damaged heavily. Both were towed from the scene.

