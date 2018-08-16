The Pentagon is raining on President Trump’s military parade.

The costly show of force, which originally was planned for this fall, was put on hold Thursday, with Pentagon officials saying they will look into alternative dates for next year.

Military units participate in Trump's inaugural parade in 2017. The military parade he requested has been postponed. Associated Press/Cliff Owen Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“We originally targeted November 10, 2018, for this event but have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

A reason for the postponement was not immediately known, but the announcement came hours after CNBC reported it could cost taxpayers a stunning $92 million.

The jaw-dropping cost covered security, transportation of parade assets, aircraft, as well as temporary duty, or TDY, for troops, an official said.

Tanks, helicopters, fighter jets, transport aircraft and historical military planes were all to be used to show off America’s military might.

Troops in period uniforms representing past, present and future forces were to march in the parade as well, according to the official.

Such over-the-top productions are common in authoritarian states such as North Korea and China.

Trump raised eyebrows last year when he requested that armed forces march through Washington, D.C. He ordered the Pentagon to put on the military-themed spectacle after he had viewed France’s Bastille Day Parade.

In the U.S., armed parades have typically been held only to commemorate particular military feats.

The last major one was held in 1991, marking the end of the Gulf War. That parade cost around $8 million, more than half of which was covered by private donations.

Share

< Previous

Next >