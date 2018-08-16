LEWISTON — The vice chairman of Central Maine Healthcare’s board of directors has resigned.

Mark Adams officially resigned Aug. 1, but said he told Chairwoman Deborah Dunlap Avasthi of his plans to leave the board before that.

In a text message Thursday, Adams said he “just needed to focus on our growing business at this time.” Adams is president and CEO of Sebago Technics, an engineering and land development firm based in South Portland.

Adams’ resignation comes amid turmoil for Central Maine Healthcare, one of the largest hospital systems in the state and one of the largest employers in the area.

Last month, medical staff at Central Maine Healthcare’s three hospitals – Bridgton Hospital, Rumford Hospital and Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston – issued votes of no confidence in CEO Jeff Brickman.

Earlier this month, the hospital system’s board of directors voted to change its bylaws to give doctors more of a say in how things are run while affirming its support of Brickman, who was hired two years ago to lead the financially troubled system.

The day after that board vote, the president of the Bridgton and Rumford hospitals resigned.

On Sunday, a Sun Journal story looked at the hospital system’s 27.1 percent turnover rate for doctors and claims by some current and former staff that physicians are fleeing because working conditions have deteriorated, they’re concerned about the quality of patient care and they consider the atmosphere “toxic.” In that story, Central Maine Healthcare Executive Vice President David Tupponce and spokeswoman Kate Carlisle made it clear they disagreed with many of those assertions.

Adams said Thursday that his resignation has nothing to do with the turmoil. He called the timing of his resignation regretful “as I would like to help the organization through this time and move forward with the vision and strategies.

“Unfortunately, I need to prioritize my time to my responsibilities to my company, our clients and employees at this time.”

Avasthi, the board president, did not return a message seeking comment Thursday. But in a statement released by the hospital system she said, “Mark’s incredible support of CMH, his loyalty to our driving mission – providing the highest-quality care to our communities – and the huge time commitment he selflessly gave defined his service on our board. We will certainly miss him.”

The statement included a comment that it said Adams made in a note to Avasthi: “It is because of you all that I feel the future of Central Maine Healthcare will be guided by responsible, community-minded stewards who will act in the best interests of the organization, patients, and employees.”

According to the hospital system’s annual tax filings, Adams began serving as a Central Maine Healthcare board member in 2013. According to Adams’ LinkedIn profile, he also served on the board of CMMC between 2002 and 2017. He has also been a member of CMMC’s quality committee.

Adams served as Lewiston assistant city administrator between 1985 and 1995, according to his LinkedIn profile, and was Auburn assistant manager between 1995 and 2004. He joined Sebago Tehnics in 2005.

In the statement, Avasthi said the board would immediately start to work on nominating a new vice chairman.

[email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: