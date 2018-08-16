GARDINER — The Massachusetts woman found dead in Gardiner last week is remembered as “a precious daughter and a devoted sister.”

Maddilyn Burgess, 28, was found dead Aug. 9 during a traffic stop on Timberwood Drive. Also during the traffic stop, Gyrth Rutan, 34, of Sturbridge, Massachusetts, shot himself in the head with a shotgun in front of state police officers.

“The trooper reported that Rutan got out of his car armed with a shotgun and turned the gun on himself,” McCausland said in a release that week.

Worcester County District Attorney spokeswoman Lindsay Corcoran said late Friday that Burgess’ death is being investigated as a homicide, but she had no further details about her relationship to Rutan or a motive for the killing.

Contacted again Thursday, Corcoran said no further information was available about the ongoing investigation.

The office of the state chief medical examiner said Thursday that the results of autopsies on Burgess’ and Rutan’s bodies could not be released because the investigation is ongoing.

“Once the case file is complete (in about two to four weeks), we will address any investigative and privacy concerns before releasing any information,” Office Administrator Mark Belserene said in a statement. “If either concern is relevant, we will provide you with the available public information.”

According to an obituary published by Paridis-Givner Funeral Home in Massachusetts, Burgess graduated from Medfield High School in 2008. She later received an associate degree in medical assisting at Salter College.

“… she was often a source of encouragement to others with her sweet, genuine soul and infectious smile that lit up an entire room,” the obituary reads. “She would want to be remembered for the beautiful person that she was, and have her life celebrated without guilt, remorse or anger.”

Attempts to reach Burgess’ family and friends were unsuccessful by Thursday afternoon.

A fund in Burgess’ memory, which will support Central Massachusetts YWCA’s Daybreak shelter for woman affected by domestic violence, is set up at Hometown Bank in Oxford, Massachusetts.

