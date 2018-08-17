Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday for north/south were Jane Elliott and Frank Shorey, Rosemarie Goodwin and David Lock, and Paul Jones and Paul Mathieu. The east/west winners were Glenn Angell and Dennis Purington, Ken Harvey and Diane Bishop, and Sharron Hinckley and Paul Mitnik.

Winners on Thursday were Anil Goswami and Tom Simmons, Martha Morrill and Marilyn Ware, and Ken Harvey and Rona Backstrom.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Anita Mathieu and Peggy Thompson, who placed first; Linda Atkinson and Anita LePage, second; tied for third were Audrey and Carrol Harding with Barbara Terhune and Karen Torrey; and Willy Pouliot and Elaine Campbell, fourth.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 453-2410.

Cohen Community Center

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center Game day bridge winners on Wednesday were Gerene Lachapelle, who placed first; Sally Foster, second; and Gene Murray, third.

Bridge winners on Thursday were Kay O’Brien, who placed first; Second place: Sally Foster, second; and Diane Grant, third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Barbara Terhune, who placed first; Gabrielle Rice and Dennis Perkins, second; Frances Roy and Louie Violette, third; Bob Poulin and Sylvia Poulin, fourth; and Sylvia Palmer and Jackie Gamache, fifth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

