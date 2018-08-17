As the Roman Catholic Church struggles with a new wave of clergy abuse cases, several prominent evangelical institutions have been rocked in recent weeks by their own sexual misconduct allegations against pastors and church leaders who exploited the trust they had gained from faithful churchgoers.

In many ways, the phenomenon at evangelical denominations is an offshoot of the #MeToo movement, as evidenced by the #ChurchToo accompanying accounts of church-related abuse that have been shared on Twitter.

Willow Creek Community Church Senior Pastor Bill Hybels stands before his congregation April 10 in South Barrington, Ill., where he announced his early retirement.

The victims are coming forward to expose abuse in the Protestant evangelical world where some say the misdeeds have been just as pervasive, though less publicized, as the acts of Catholic clergy.

“I really believe churches need to enter into a season of lament, acknowledging decades of failure to understand, address and confront these horrors,” said Boz Tchividjian, a grandson of evangelist Billy Graham who heads GRACE, a ministry working to combat sexual abuse in churches.

The turmoil in evangelical ranks coincides with new disclosures about abuse by Catholic clergy in the U.S., including multiple allegations against Cardinal Theodore McCarrick and a grand jury report about rampant abuse in Pennsylvania.

However, the Catholic Church has been grappling publicly with its clergy abuse problem for more than two decades. For many American evangelicals, the #ChurchToo angst of recent weeks has been a painfully new experience.

Last week, sexual misconduct allegations against one of the country’s highest-profile evangelicals, Bill Hybels, led to wrenching changes at Willow Creek Community Church, the Chicago-area megachurch he founded.

The church’s board of elders and lead pastor, before announcing plans to resign, said they would form an advisory council of Christian leaders from across the U.S. to oversee an investigation of the allegations lodged by several women against Hybels.

Hybels retired in April after some allegations were publicized. Announcement of the independent inquiry came a day after The New York Times quoted Hybels’ former executive assistant, Pat Baranowksi, as saying the pastor repeatedly groped and harassed her in the 1980s.

