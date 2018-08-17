Lewiston saw perfect conditions for a balloon launch Friday morning, with light winds, sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s.

Friday morning marked the beginning of the 26th annual Great Falls Balloon Festival at Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston. The festival runs through the weekend.

This year’s theme, Rock Around the Park, will bring Elvis Presley to Lewiston in the form of an impersonator and a balloon.

One of the headline events, a PAL Hop reunion concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, will celebrate a time when Lewiston-Auburn was considered a hub of rock ‘n’ roll. A pair of bands that used to rock the Twin Cities, The Travelers and the Rockin’ Recons, will take the stage Saturday night. The festival lineup also includes belly dancing, a dog stunt show, local singers and an open mic night Friday.

Balloons are scheduled launch at about 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. all three days, depending on the weather.

For more information, go to www.greatfallsballoonfestival.org, or the festival’s Facebook page.

Share

< Previous

Next >