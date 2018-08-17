FARMINGTON — A Wilton woman was arrested Friday for allegedly setting fire to an Industry Road home earlier this month after a fight with her boyfriend, according to the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

Angie Clark, 38, was arrested on charges of arson and aggravated criminal mischief, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Clark was taken to the Franklin County Jail on Friday afternoon, where her bail was set at $10,000.

Investigators said Clark set fire to the home at 732 Industry Road on Aug. 6 after having a fight with her boyfriend, Robert Nadeau, who owns the house.

“Clark and Nadeau had a verbal argument at the home and when Nadeau left, Clark set the house on fire before leaving the scene,” McCausland wrote in a statement.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The house was not insured.

Officials located Clark the day after the fire. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and remained there until Friday.

Once released from the hospital, she was immediately arrested, police said.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: