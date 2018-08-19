WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Comedian Andy Gross stirred outrage at Indiana’s Purdue University, which says the Los Angeles-based performer’s act during a student orientation was inappropriate.
The Indianapolis Star reported that some students walked out of Saturday’s performance and accused the comedian of harassing a female student who was called onstage to assist with part of his routine. They say he made a crude reference to his own genitalia and asked that the student touch his leg. A representative for Gross, a ventriloquist who also does magic tricks, did not respond to a request for comment.
– From news service reports
