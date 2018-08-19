I’m writing in regards to the Aug. 8 front-page headline, “LePage releases clean election funds.”
Our democracy has reached a point where a banner headline is merited if a conservative governor obeys a court order. Imagine what would be merited if Trump ever told the truth.
Phillip Davis
West Gardiner
