I’m writing in regards to the Aug. 8 front-page headline, “LePage releases clean election funds.”

Our democracy has reached a point where a banner headline is merited if a conservative governor obeys a court order. Imagine what would be merited if Trump ever told the truth.

Phillip Davis

West Gardiner

