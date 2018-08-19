IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
5:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
9:12 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fowler Street.
10:13 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
11:09 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Cony Street.
11:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
12:01 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.
1:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
2:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
2:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.
3:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Edison Drive.
3:46 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.
4:28 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.
4:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Littlefield Street.
6:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
6:18 p.m., a 26-year-old Bowdoinham woman was summoned on a charge of theft on Medical Center Parkway.
8:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.
9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
Sunday at 4:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.
4:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday, at 6:09 p.m., William Everett, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing on Whitten Road.
9:02 p.m., Dylan Scott Young, 18, of Manchester, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of possession of marijuana at the intersection of Winthrop and Elm streets.
