IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

5:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

9:12 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fowler Street.

10:13 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:09 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Cony Street.

11:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

12:01 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

1:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

2:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

2:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

3:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Edison Drive.

3:46 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

4:28 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

4:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Littlefield Street.

6:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

6:18 p.m., a 26-year-old Bowdoinham woman was summoned on a charge of theft on Medical Center Parkway.

8:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

Sunday at 4:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

4:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday, at 6:09 p.m., William Everett, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing on Whitten Road.

9:02 p.m., Dylan Scott Young, 18, of Manchester, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of possession of marijuana at the intersection of Winthrop and Elm streets.

