An 11-year-old Naples boy who went missing Sunday afternoon for several hours was located and reunited with his parents Sunday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Craig Smith said Anthony Labrecque of 411 Harrison Road was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Five deputies and four game wardens spent most of the afternoon and evening searching the area around the boy’s home. The search team also included two K-9s from the Maine Warden Service and a reverse 911 call was issued to residents to be on the lookout for the child.

Anthony was located around 9 p.m. Authorities were told that he has left his home three times in the past.

