Once upon a time there was a broken man who lusted mightily after power. He lied his way into the trust of the people around him and bought himself more than one lovely companion. Through collusion and deceit he acquired the highest position in the land, but then he betrayed even his closest collaborators.
“Richard III” at the Theater at Monmouth is a must-see. It’s a great (and timely!) show.
Melanie Lanctot
Readfield
