Two people were taken to area hospitals Sunday morning after a van and sport utility vehicle collided at the intersection of Bald Hill Road and Ricker Road in New Gloucester.

Sgt. Marc Marion of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Marion said a 2015 Toyota Sienna van operated by Lisa Drake and a 2014 Honda Pilot driven by David Jefferson collided around 11:30 a.m. Jefferson was attempting to cross the intersection when the vehicles collided.

One of the vehicles went into a wooded area following the crash and crews had to extricate one person from the wreckage.

Paula Masselli and Doris Drake, who were passengers in the Toyota Sienna, suffered injuries.

Marion didn’t provide the ages or hometowns of those involved in the crash.

The road had to be closed for about an hour, Marion said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: