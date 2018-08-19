A Windham woman is facing assault charges after Maine State Police allege she threw an antique window down a flight of stairs that struck her mother in the leg.

Charlotte Gorman, 20, kicked troopers several times when they were trying to arrest her Thursday afternoon at a home in Dayton, state police said. In a post on the state police Facebook page, officers said Gorman also broke a window in the home where the incident took place.

“Gorman became combative when troopers placed her under arrest and kicked the troopers several times,” state police said. “One of the troopers suffered a hand injury during the assault.”

Gorman was transported to the York County Jail in Alfred, where she was charged with two counts of assaulting an officer, one count of assault, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Her bail was set at $1,100 cash on Thursday.

An intake officer at the jail said Sunday evening that Gorman made bail and has been released.

