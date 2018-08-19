A Windham woman is facing assault charges after Maine State Police allege she threw an antique window down a flight of stairs that struck her mother in the leg.
Charlotte Gorman, 20, kicked troopers several times when they were trying to arrest her Thursday afternoon at a home in Dayton, state police said. In a post on the state police Facebook page, officers said Gorman also broke a window in the home where the incident took place.
“Gorman became combative when troopers placed her under arrest and kicked the troopers several times,” state police said. “One of the troopers suffered a hand injury during the assault.”
Gorman was transported to the York County Jail in Alfred, where she was charged with two counts of assaulting an officer, one count of assault, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
Her bail was set at $1,100 cash on Thursday.
An intake officer at the jail said Sunday evening that Gorman made bail and has been released.
-
Maine Crime
Man wanted for fleeing Maine State Police dies in shootout with New Hampshire officers
-
Maine Crime
Police find vehicle suspected of being involved in Westbrook hit-and-run
-
Sports
Deep Oxford 250 field features plenty of favorites
-
Local & State
In Maine, superhighway system was built in stages over decades
-
Nation & World
Europe in throes of deadly measles outbreak