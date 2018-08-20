A missing Scarborough woman has been found safe, police said Monday evening.

Paula Kane, 57, had last been seen on Sunday, and authorities sought the public’s help in locating her.

Paula Kane
Paula Kane Courtesy of Scarborough Police Department

Family members reported Kane missing after they expected her to be home but did not find her there, said Joseph Thornton, a Scarborough dispatcher.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
scarborough maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.