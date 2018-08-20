A missing Scarborough woman has been found safe, police said Monday evening.
Paula Kane, 57, had last been seen on Sunday, and authorities sought the public’s help in locating her.
Family members reported Kane missing after they expected her to be home but did not find her there, said Joseph Thornton, a Scarborough dispatcher.
