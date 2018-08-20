Re: “Depleted stock sinks Maine’s bid to increasing its fishing quota for lucrative baby eels” (Aug. 9):
It seems to me that shipping live elvers to the Far East is not good business. Learn how the customers like their elvers prepared and then prepare them in Maine, package them and ship them — selling the finished product.
When I was in Taiwan in 1973, we visited an aquaculture operation that grew eels, cooked them, canned them and sold them to Japan, where they sold for $10 per tin. And that was when $10 was a lot of money.
My concern is that if enough live elvers are shipped, customers will learn how to reproduce them and then no more will be sold. Sell the finished product, not the basis.
Jack Boak
Bremen
