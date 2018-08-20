WARREN — Current and former inmates hoping to find jobs could get some help from a state seminar aimed at employers.

The Maine Department of Corrections and Department of Labor are offering a Sept. 12 seminar to educate employers about how to help such individuals re-enter society.

Labor Commissioner John Butera says that employers can tap into an under-used pool of workers at a time when Maine’s labor market is particularly tight.

The seminar will look at hiring individuals on work release, setting up training programs for incarcerated individuals and taking advantage of available tax credits.

Butera says the free seminar will include presentations from state corrections and labor employees as well as employers that have worked with offenders.

Job seekers with a criminal history can visit their local Maine CareerCenter.

