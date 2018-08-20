Good Monday morning. It’s Aug. 20, which means it’s also Cupcake Day (yum), National Bacon Lover’s Day (double yum), and World Mosquito Day (yum for them).

Now, onto Your Morning 3:

GREEN BURIALS: At the 30th annual gathering Sunday of the Kennebec Land Trust, members learned about plans to create a new cemetery for conservation burials. The land hopes to develop a “green” cemetery where bodies would be placed in biodegradable coffins or shrouds and buried in the ground.

CARING FOR COLE: Huge turnout Sunday as some 1,000 people participated in the Corporal Cole Memorial 5K and Half Marathon to raise money for a scholarship fund in her late husband’s name. Sheryl stood at the starting line, watching as runners took off in her late husband’s memory. “It’s magnificent, and thanks to everyone involved,” she said.

PRESS ON: J.S. McCarthy Printers in Augusta has started using an upgraded to a state-of-the-art press as part of a $6 million project to stay competitive and sustainable. The company produces a wide range of products from business cards to perfect-bound books, with some clients are as far away as California.

