I want to congratulate the newspaper and thank you for the recent editorial about the importance of a free press in good times and bad (“Our View: A free press is the best defense against tyranny,” Aug. 16).

It is especially welcome in these days of presidential assault on our core values, enabled by silence from a party that still calls itself Republican.

I’ve read a fair number of these pieces, and yours is by far the best I have seen. Simply excellent.

Gene Hart

Topsham

