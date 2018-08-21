One person was killed in a crash on the Maine Turnpike in Wells Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. at mile 18 northbound in Wells. A man who was a passenger in the car was killed in the single-car crash near the Wells-Ogunquit town line, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

An initial investigation indicated that speed was a factor in the crash. McCausland said it appears the driver hit the median, crossed three lanes and hit a guardrail and tree.

The passenger died at the scene and the driver, also a man, was taken to Maine Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the names of the driver or passenger, but McCausland said they are from out of state.

The right lane was closed for most of the morning while police reconstructed the crash. Turnpike officials warned drivers to expect delays, but lifted the advisory shortly after noon.

