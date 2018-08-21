The Clinton Lions Club Agricultural Fair seeks participants for its exhibition hall with vegetables, plants, market baskets, arts and crafts, photographs, paintings, cooking and canning. Cash premiums and ribbons will be awarded.

The fair will run from Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 6-9, at the Clinton Fairgrounds, 1450 Bangor Road in Clinton. The fair will open at 3 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday. For more information or a premium book, call 426-7486.

Fair admission will cost $5 for those 12 and older, parking is free, children younger than 12 will be admitted free and a carload will cost $15 maximum. Senior Citizen Day for those 62 and older is Friday with $3 admission or $7 carload gate fee plus $1 off a meal in the Lions Diner.

For more information, call 426-8013.

The club also is looking for entrants for its 65th annual street parade set for Saturday, Sept. 8, in downtown Clinton. The 2018 theme is “Maine and the Great Outdoors.” Cash awards and trophies will be awarded for the eight best floats. Any marching unit, float or vehicle is welcome. To enter, call 859-0737.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: