NEW HIRES

Taylor Bushell joined the Land & Garden Preserve as a natural lands director. Bushell will manage its natural lands in Northeast Harbor and Seal Harbor. Most recently he served as director of land stewardship at the Westchester Land Trust in New York.

Elizabeth Jabar was named director of civic engagement and community partnerships at Colby College in Waterville. Jabar is an artist and educator. She previously worked at Maine College of Art in Portland, where she developed and launched a new civic engagement curriculum and established a public engagement fellows program.

Andrew Marshall of Montville joined the Maine Farmland Trust to serve as its next Wang Food and Farming Fellow. Marshall previously worked for Land for Good as its education and field director.

Kristine Trogner of Portland joined Locations Real Estate Group.

Ruth Lind joined Tranzon Auction Properties as a sales associate. Lind, of Woolwich, was previously the president of OTR Properties, a real estate development firm in the midcoast area. She served many years on municipal boards and committees involving real estate regulation.

A. Gustavo Scaffa joined ImmuCell Corp. as a senior director of quality for its operations related to the Food and Drug Administration. Scaffa has over 30 years of experience with large pharmaceutical companies, most recently with Zoetis Inc.

Sunday River has hired Karolyn Castaldo as its new director of communications. Castaldo previously served as communications and marketing manager for Ski New Hampshire.

Michelle McNickle joined CD&M Communications as digital project and account director. McNickle brings management experience in digital and social media and in e-commerce strategies. She previously worked for Diversified Communications.

PROMOTIONS

Sunday River announced the promotions of six team members:

Jim Largess was promoted to executive director of the Sunday River Community Fund. Largess joined the resort nearly 30 years ago. He was previously vice president of food and beverage and community relations.

Peter Fallon was promoted to chief engagement officer. Fallon previously served as director of human resources.

Amanda Gallant was named director of human resources. Gallant started at Sunday River as an intern. She returned to work in the marketing department after graduating from Husson University.

Darcy Lambert was promoted to vice president of skier services. Lambert was Sunday River’s director of communications for nearly a decade.

Jonathon Pasternak was promoted to a risk and safety manager. Pasternak has worked for the resort for nearly 20 years, most recently as a lift operations foreman.

Dean Stowell was promoted to a lift operations manager. Stowell started at Sunday River in 2012 and served as a lift operator, lift foreman and lift foreman manager.

