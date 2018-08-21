FAYETTE — The Underwood Memorial Library recently announced its new program Storm the Library. Four brainstorming meetings will be held in late August and early September to determine what kind of future programs, activities and events its patrons would like to attend.

The meetings will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 29 and Sept. 12, and at 1 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 6 and 13, at the library, 2006 Main St.

Residents of Fayette (year-round and summer), library card holders, and anyone who would like to enjoy the library are invited to bring ideas.

For more information, call Evelyn Feagin, director, Underwood Memorial Library, at 685-3778.

