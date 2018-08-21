Good Tuesday morning, central Maine. It’s Aug. 21, meaning it’s also National Spumoni Day, Senior Citizens Day and Poet’s Day.

EVERYDAY MAINERS: Maine is more diverse that it might appear on its surface. Proving that is the aim of a massive upcoming photography exhibit, “Everyday Maine,” coming to the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine. The photographs are expected to be on display next week, but will be marked with an official opening reception from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine, which is on the campus of the University of Maine at Augusta. Read the story.

TIME TO BAG IT: The debate about whether to regulate the use of plastic bags at some bigger stores in Waterville comes to a head tonight. The Waterville City Council will take up the mayor’s veto of their vote to place on the November ballot a request to enact a plastic bag ordinance. The controversial rules would prohibit retailers larger than 10,000-square-feet in size to dispense plastic bags. It’s clear that whatever the outcome, the plastic bag debate is in full swing. Read the story.

DOWN ON THE FARM: The annual Maine Farm Days is set to begin tomorrow at Misty Meadows Farm in Clinton, featuring a range of agribusiness exhibits’, equipment dealers, wagon tours, children’s learning center and more during the two-day event. It’s a signal that as the Dog Days of Summer give way to the crisp stillness of fall, we yearn less for noisy local fairs and more for agricultural displays and bucolic fields, for the harvest before winter comes. Hey, it’s Poet’s Day. Read the story.

