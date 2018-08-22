Karen Kusiak is running for Senate District 16. Karen is a champion of hard work with a zeal for education and opportunities for both adults and children to obtain an education that will earn them a good-paying job.

That said, she is fervent about having the legislators listen to the voters. The state has yet to give the towns what is owed to them, and the burden of the cost of education rests with the local taxpayer.

Another one of Karen’s campaign points is health care. She is working with the respect of the voters to initiate Mainecare expansion.

As we watch the news we can clearly see that our environment needs to be cared for with policies that will prevent the destruction of our environment.

Our state has so many needs. Our legislators have not been listening to those needs, but Karen emphatically believes that when Maine voters speak, Augusta will listen.

Donna Sawyer

Waterville

